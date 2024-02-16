iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QAT stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.