iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.32% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $85,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $104.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.