iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,733,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461,395 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,645,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,347 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.