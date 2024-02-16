iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 233.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,200,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after acquiring an additional 222,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.94. 86,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,029. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $277.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

