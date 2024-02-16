iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $84.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

