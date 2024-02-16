iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
