IWG (LON:IWG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $200.30

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 200.30 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 199.70 ($2.52), with a volume of 1937295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50 ($2.49).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,719.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,410.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.01.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; workplace recovery; and reception services and conference products.

