Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jarvis Securities Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of LON JIM opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Friday. Jarvis Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of £35.78 million, a P/E ratio of 570.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.64.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.