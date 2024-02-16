Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jarvis Securities Stock Up 16.8 %
Shares of LON JIM opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Friday. Jarvis Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of £35.78 million, a P/E ratio of 570.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.64.
Jarvis Securities Company Profile
