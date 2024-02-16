Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 111.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.