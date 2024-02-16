Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JFBC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

