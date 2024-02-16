JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 4.5%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $45.48. Approximately 516,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,333,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,919,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,243 shares of company stock worth $13,508,138 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

