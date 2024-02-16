Jito (JTO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.68 Million

Jito (JTO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $255.50 million and $72.68 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00004254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jito Token Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.25996582 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $60,812,983.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

