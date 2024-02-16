J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on April 9th

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $138.17 and a 1 year high of $177.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,908,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,287,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

See Also

