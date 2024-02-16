Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 862 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $187.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

