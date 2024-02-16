Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $364.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.94 and a 200 day moving average of $468.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

