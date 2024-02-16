Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $72,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in PTC by 67.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 277,358 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PTC stock opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.61.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
