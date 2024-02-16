Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 272,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,617,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 934,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,617,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $251.08 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $251.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.92.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

