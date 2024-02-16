Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 42.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of -130.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

