Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Unitil worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $60.59.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

