Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.82 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

