Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $231.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average is $171.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,319 shares of company stock worth $5,349,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

