Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.20.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $1,004.00 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $1,006.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

