Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,073.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

