Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,520 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.18% of Hawkins worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hawkins by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $73.47.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

