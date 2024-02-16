Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 5.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 26.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in LKQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.