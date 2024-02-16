Jonestrading Lowers Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Price Target to $15.00

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

FBRT stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

