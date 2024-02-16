Jonestrading Lowers Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Price Target to $15.00

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBRT
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin BSP Realty Trust
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.