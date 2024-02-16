Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,668 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total value of $2,136,994.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,916,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,233,269.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $278.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

MORN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Morningstar by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Morningstar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

