JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target to C$10.00

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of TSE TIXT opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
