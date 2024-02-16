JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target to C$10.00

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of TSE TIXT opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

