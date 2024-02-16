JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.28

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.28 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.16.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

