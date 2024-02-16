Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Melvina Wong-Zaza Acquires 3,945 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,669.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KRNY stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $439.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

