Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Melvina Wong-Zaza Acquires 3,945 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,669.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kearny Financial Price Performance
KRNY stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $439.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
About Kearny Financial
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
