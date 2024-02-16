Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) versus Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Head to Head Survey

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kenvue and Lee Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kenvue presently has a consensus target price of $25.92, indicating a potential upside of 35.97%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.44 billion 2.36 $1.66 billion $1.26 15.13 Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kenvue and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.87% 14.83% 6.94% Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kenvue beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.