Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
PPRUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
