Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.10. 1,309,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,494. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

