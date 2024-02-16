Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 28,952 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEU stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

