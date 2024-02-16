Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 30,539 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

