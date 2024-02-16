Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

