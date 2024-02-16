Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,405 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

