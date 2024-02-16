Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 338,711 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,711 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.17% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YEAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,968,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,250,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after buying an additional 281,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 806.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 208,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 429.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 206,528 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 334,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 135,188 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

