Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.83% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 114,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $684 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

