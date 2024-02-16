Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

VHT opened at $265.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.97. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $266.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

