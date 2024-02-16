Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 928 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $105.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $106.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

