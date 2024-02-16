KeyCorp Boosts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $198.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $184.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.48 and its 200 day moving average is $174.86. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $152.45 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

