KeyCorp Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $272.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $266.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $230.32 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.90 and its 200 day moving average is $206.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Analysts expect that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

