KeyCorp Raises West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target to $470.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $440.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $350.70 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $303.79 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

