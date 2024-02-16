Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 21st

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Kinross Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

