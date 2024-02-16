Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE K opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.18.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

