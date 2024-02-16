Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 25th

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Koppers Price Performance

KOP opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $344,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,604,662.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,227 shares of company stock worth $3,522,762. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 301.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

See Also

