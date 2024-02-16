Korea Investment CORP Acquires 56,987 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,987 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $52,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 77.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,730. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

