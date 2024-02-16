Korea Investment CORP Acquires 628 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 887,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $58,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 365,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

