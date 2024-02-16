Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $54,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $577.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,136. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.84.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

